TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 1,058.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TopBuild by 69.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.67.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

