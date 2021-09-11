DHB Capital (NASDAQ:DHBC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

