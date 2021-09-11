AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.39. 5,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $120.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in AMREP by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMREP by 96.3% in the second quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

