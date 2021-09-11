Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Up 0.5%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85. 438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 4.56% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

