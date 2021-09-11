Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.63. Enova International reported earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ENVA opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares in the company, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $650,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 19.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

