Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $55,000 in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

MNTV stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

