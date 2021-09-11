Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

