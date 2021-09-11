Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

