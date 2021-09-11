RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.13 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

