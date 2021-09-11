Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2,635.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

