Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $374.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.