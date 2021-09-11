Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

