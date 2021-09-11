NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

