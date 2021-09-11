Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFYA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Afya by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Afya by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. Afya Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.