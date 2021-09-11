Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 65.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 98,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth $848,000.

NYSE:KMT opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

