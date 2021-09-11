Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT opened at $313.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $115.86 and a one year high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.