Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 33.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tapestry by 35.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tapestry by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,769 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.47 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

