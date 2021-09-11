Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after buying an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $988.63 million, a P/E ratio of -118.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

