Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $294,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CureVac were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth $83,000. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth $2,287,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $4,438,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CVAC opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.25. CureVac has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

