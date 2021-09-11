Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,633.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

