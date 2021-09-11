Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.09

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $181.09 and last traded at $180.92, with a volume of 8631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WING. Truist boosted their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 149.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wingstop by 70.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

