Sei Investments Co. Sells 95,585 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 362,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,585 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after buying an additional 98,919 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,094,000 after buying an additional 758,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after buying an additional 312,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

