Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,653 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 54.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,298,000 after acquiring an additional 785,235 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.