Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

