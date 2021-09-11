Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,965 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.