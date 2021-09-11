Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.