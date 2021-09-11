Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,945 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Xperi by 16.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Xperi by 54.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 28.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of XPER opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

