The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Timken were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of TKR opened at $70.41 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.