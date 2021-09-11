$1.71 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.69 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

