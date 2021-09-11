$1.71 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to report earnings per share of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 278.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 2.44.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

