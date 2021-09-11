Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO Sells $38,506.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $868.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAB. DA Davidson increased their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 297,757 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,117,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

