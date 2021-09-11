Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ORIC opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

