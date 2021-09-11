Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells $22,611.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 300 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $22,611.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Robert Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00.

CCOI opened at $71.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 654.15 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.