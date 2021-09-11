Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $225.00 to $325.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,713 shares in the company, valued at $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after purchasing an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.