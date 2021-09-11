Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 16,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 472,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

