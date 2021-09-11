Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Popular by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Popular by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 217,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

