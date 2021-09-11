Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

