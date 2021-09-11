Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 3,300 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

