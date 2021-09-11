Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.