iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.