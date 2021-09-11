Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 5,887 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 97,326 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 117,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

