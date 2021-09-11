Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Trading Down 1%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.97. 106,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 433,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

