Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19). 27,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 125,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £204.45 million and a PE ratio of 139.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

