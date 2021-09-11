Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

