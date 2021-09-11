Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Trading Down 1.6%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Approximately 15,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,148,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.48.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.