Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Price Down 96.5%

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN)’s share price was down 96.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 286,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.60 ($0.32).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13.

Nektan Company Profile

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

