Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 354.50 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.64). Approximately 796,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,086,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 361.50 ($4.72).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 401.12.

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

