Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 77,460 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $79,714,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $31,558,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $29,275,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.88 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

