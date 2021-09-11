Commerce Bank Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Spire worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spire by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Spire by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

