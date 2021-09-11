Commerce Bank Sells 36 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $301.50 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.23. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,385 shares of company stock worth $110,238,906. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

